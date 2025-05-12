Soldiers from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the U.S. Arkansas National Guard participate in CG25

Guatemalan and El Salvadoran soldiers shoot blank rounds during CENTAM Guardian 25, at Mariscal Zavala, May 16, 2025. CG25 enhances the ability of participating nations to operate jointly in a multi-domain environment, improving readiness and responsiveness. Subject matter experts from various nations are leading training sessions in command and control, search and rescue, and law enforcement, among others, fostering a valuable exchange of knowledge and experience. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Glenda Kun)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 10:42
|Photo ID:
|9043920
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-ZZ999-1006
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
