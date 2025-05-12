Soldiers from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the U.S. Arkansas National Guard participate in CG25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guatemalan and El Salvadoran soldiers shoot blank rounds during CENTAM Guardian 25, at Mariscal Zavala, May 16, 2025. CG25 enhances the ability of participating nations to operate jointly in a multi-domain environment, improving readiness and responsiveness. Subject matter experts from various nations are leading training sessions in command and control, search and rescue, and law enforcement, among others, fostering a valuable exchange of knowledge and experience. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Glenda Kun)