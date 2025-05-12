Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the U.S. Arkansas National Guard participate in CG25

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Guatemalan and El Salvadoran soldiers shoot blank rounds during CENTAM Guardian 25, at Mariscal Zavala, May 16, 2025. CG25 enhances the ability of participating nations to operate jointly in a multi-domain environment, improving readiness and responsiveness. Subject matter experts from various nations are leading training sessions in command and control, search and rescue, and law enforcement, among others, fostering a valuable exchange of knowledge and experience. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Glenda Kun)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 10:42
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT
    Interoperability
    USSOUTHCOM
    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25
