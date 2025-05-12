Curtis Wilbur Conducts Mobility-Engineering Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman Fireman Recruit Jesse Bates, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, responds to an engineering casualty during a Mobility-Engineering drill in auxiliary machinery room one the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, May 13, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)