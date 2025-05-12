Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Conducts Mobility-Engineering Drill

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Romnick Gerona, from Los Angeles, California, grabs the electrician’s kit to respond to an engineering casualty during a Mobility-Engineering drill in auxiliary machinery room one of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, May 13, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 10:12
    Photo ID: 9043910
    VIRIN: 250513-N-QV397-1031
    Resolution: 4460x2973
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    United States Navy
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    Electrician's Mate
    Mobility-Engineering Drill
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11

