Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Fields Apaches During Combined Resolve 25-2

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Fields Apaches During Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army with the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade perform pre-flight checks in an AH-64E Apache attack helicopter during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 18, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany.
    Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2, through JMRC, provides units with tailored inputs that reflect the complexities of the European theater, enabling realistic training and preparing for regional challenges.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 08:05
    Photo ID: 9043789
    VIRIN: 250518-Z-AY325-1051
    Resolution: 6454x4303
    Size: 29.69 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Fields Apaches During Combined Resolve 25-2, by SSG Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    JMRC Hohenfels
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    7ATC TraintoWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download