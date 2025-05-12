1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Fields Apaches During Combined Resolve 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army with the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade perform pre-flight checks in an AH-64E Apache attack helicopter during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 18, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany.

Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2, through JMRC, provides units with tailored inputs that reflect the complexities of the European theater, enabling realistic training and preparing for regional challenges.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)