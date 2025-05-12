Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXDIRMARFORPAC meets with French Armed Forces in New Caledonia DV

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Retired U.S Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto, right, executive director, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Maj. Gen. Yann Latil​, commander, French Armed Forces in New Caledonia, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 16, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)

    USMC
    Inter-operability
    Key Leaders
    MARFORPAC
    Indo-Pacific
    Allies and Partners

