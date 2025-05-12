EXDIRMARFORPAC meets with French Armed Forces in New Caledonia DV

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto, right, executive director, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Maj. Gen. Yann Latil​, commander, French Armed Forces in New Caledonia, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 16, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)