Retired U.S Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto, right, executive director, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Maj. Gen. Yann Latil, commander, French Armed Forces in New Caledonia, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 16, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 21:30
|Photo ID:
|9042566
|VIRIN:
|250516-M-KB008-1001
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|955.52 KB
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, EXDIRMARFORPAC meets with French Armed Forces in New Caledonia DV, by LCpl Jose Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
