    US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202523, &quot;Firearms training,&quot; Thomas Plantz

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Service members from Coast Guard Stations St. Joseph in Michigan and Michigan City in Indiana participate in firearms marksmanship training. Such training can consist of classroom instruction and practical field exercises, including live-fire range practice. The Coast Guard has a variety of weapons courses and qualification requirements based on the missions of the unit. US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202523, "Firearms training," Thomas Plantz, watercolor, pencil and ink, 15 x 11 inches

    TAGS

    firearms
    weapons
    training
    COGAP artwork

