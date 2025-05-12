Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202522, "Success is in the smile," Priscilla Patterson

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Coast Guard service members are often an integral part of the communities in which they serve. Here a young child is receiving water safety instruction from a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak service member. The four-day water safety event was hosted by Coast Guard personnel from Station Kodiak as well as a national organization promoting water safety and local school and city personnel. US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202522, "Success is in the smile," Priscilla Patterson, transparent watercolor, 9 x 12 inches

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 12:22
    Photo ID: 9040876
    VIRIN: 250516-G-VR869-4547
    Resolution: 3000x2215
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    child
    instructions
    Air Station Kodiak
    water safety
    D17
    COGAP artwork

