Coast Guard service members are often an integral part of the communities in which they serve. Here a young child is receiving water safety instruction from a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak service member. The four-day water safety event was hosted by Coast Guard personnel from Station Kodiak as well as a national organization promoting water safety and local school and city personnel. US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202522, "Success is in the smile," Priscilla Patterson, transparent watercolor, 9 x 12 inches
