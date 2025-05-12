An Aviation Survival Technician is lowered from an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to assist a distressed person aboard a partially submerged boat. A Coast Guard rescue is a highly orchestrated ballet requiring split second decision making, sophisticated flying and precisely synchronized communication among crew members. US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202521, "Rescue challenge," Bill Mast, mixed media, 20 x 24 inches
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 12:18
|Photo ID:
|9040870
|VIRIN:
|250516-G-VR869-4811
|Resolution:
|3000x2487
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.