Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202521, "Rescue challenge," Bill Mast

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202521, &quot;Rescue challenge,&quot; Bill Mast

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    An Aviation Survival Technician is lowered from an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to assist a distressed person aboard a partially submerged boat. A Coast Guard rescue is a highly orchestrated ballet requiring split second decision making, sophisticated flying and precisely synchronized communication among crew members. US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202521, "Rescue challenge," Bill Mast, mixed media, 20 x 24 inches

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 12:18
    Photo ID: 9040870
    VIRIN: 250516-G-VR869-4811
    Resolution: 3000x2487
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    rescue swimmer
    helicopter
    COGAP artwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download