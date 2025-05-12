Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Aviation Survival Technician is lowered from an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to assist a distressed person aboard a partially submerged boat. A Coast Guard rescue is a highly orchestrated ballet requiring split second decision making, sophisticated flying and precisely synchronized communication among crew members. US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202521, "Rescue challenge," Bill Mast, mixed media, 20 x 24 inches