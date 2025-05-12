Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202520, "A rescue swimmer on mission," Karen Loew

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202520, &quot;A rescue swimmer on mission,&quot; Karen Loew

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Aviation Survival Technicians, better known as rescue swimmers, undergo 22 weeks of intensive instruction including emergency medical training, helicopter rescue procedures, aviation life support, and inspections and maintenance of aviation life support equipment. Here the swimmer is suspended from a helicopter hoist cable, embarking on a perilous search and rescue mission. US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202520, "A rescue swimmer on mission," Karen Loew, oil, 20 x 16 inches

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 12:14
    Photo ID: 9040869
    VIRIN: 250516-G-VR869-8791
    Resolution: 2385x3000
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    rescue swimmer
    hoist
    helicopter
    COGAP artwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download