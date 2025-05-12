Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Survival Technicians, better known as rescue swimmers, undergo 22 weeks of intensive instruction including emergency medical training, helicopter rescue procedures, aviation life support, and inspections and maintenance of aviation life support equipment. Here the swimmer is suspended from a helicopter hoist cable, embarking on a perilous search and rescue mission. US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202520, "A rescue swimmer on mission," Karen Loew, oil, 20 x 16 inches