Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team members deployed from New York along with K-9 Ultra patrol the banks of the Mississippi River in New Orleans. They were part of a large partnership ensuring the safety of Superbowl LIX, which was attended for the first time ever by the U.S. president. US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202519, "Keeping Superbowl LIX safe," Kirk Larsen, oil, 20 x 16 inches