Coast Guard Band musicians, one playing the harp and the other the flute, delight listeners at the Coast Guard Art Program’s annual reception and exhibition in New York. Just behind the musicians and on display is artist Debra Keirce’s 2021 painting, “Always Ready.” Coast Guard Band members tour the nation and promote the work of Coast Guard members, serving as a bridge between the Service and people. US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202518, "The joy of music," Debra Keirce, oil, 24 x 36 inches