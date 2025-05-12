Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202518, "The joy of music," Debra Keirce

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202518, &quot;The joy of music,&quot; Debra Keirce

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Coast Guard Band musicians, one playing the harp and the other the flute, delight listeners at the Coast Guard Art Program’s annual reception and exhibition in New York. Just behind the musicians and on display is artist Debra Keirce’s 2021 painting, “Always Ready.” Coast Guard Band members tour the nation and promote the work of Coast Guard members, serving as a bridge between the Service and people. US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202518, "The joy of music," Debra Keirce, oil, 24 x 36 inches

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 11:55
    Photo ID: 9040845
    VIRIN: 250516-G-VR869-5477
    Resolution: 3000x1985
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    musicians
    music
    Coast Guard Band
    Coast Guard Art Program
    COGAP artwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download