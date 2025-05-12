Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coast Guard officer in charge of small boats explains to Cutter Stone crewmembers the day’s assignments. He marks information on the cutter’s bridge windows, outlining the missions and patrols to be performed. US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202517, "Assigning while at sea," Debra Keirce, oil, 16 x 20 inches