A Coast Guard officer in charge of small boats explains to Cutter Stone crewmembers the day’s assignments. He marks information on the cutter’s bridge windows, outlining the missions and patrols to be performed. US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202517, "Assigning while at sea," Debra Keirce, oil, 16 x 20 inches
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 11:51
|Photo ID:
|9040841
|VIRIN:
|250516-G-VR869-3190
|Resolution:
|3000x2386
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
