Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202517, "Assigning while at sea," Debra Keirce

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202517, &quot;Assigning while at sea,&quot; Debra Keirce

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    A Coast Guard officer in charge of small boats explains to Cutter Stone crewmembers the day’s assignments. He marks information on the cutter’s bridge windows, outlining the missions and patrols to be performed. US Coast Guard Art Program 2025 Collection, Object Id # 202517, "Assigning while at sea," Debra Keirce, oil, 16 x 20 inches

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 11:51
    Photo ID: 9040841
    VIRIN: 250516-G-VR869-3190
    Resolution: 3000x2386
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    assignments
    COGAP artwork
    Cutter Stone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download