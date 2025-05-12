512th Field Hospital conducts mass casualty exercise with partner nation medics at Vepriai Rocket Base during DEFENDER 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Kristjana McCarthy, a medical operations officer with the 7th Medical Support Unit-Europe, prepares to receive role player patients at a field casualty collection point during a mass casualty exercise for the 512th Field Hospital as part of Exercise Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 2025, Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2025. McCarthy, a native of New York City, commissioned as an Army officer in 2018 after graduating from both Fordham and Columbia Universities. The mass casualty exercise was part of a larger field Hospital Exercise (HOSPEX) for the 512th Field Hospital during DEFENDER 25. During Swift Response, the initial phase of DEFENDER 25, the Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection team is providing essential support and expertise to U.S. Army medical providers assigned to the 512th Field Hospital, 519th Hospital Center, 30th Medical Brigade, and 68th Theater Medical Command. As part of DHA’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, FHP works with combatant commands and regulatory experts across the globe to rapidly provide a treatment, diagnostic, or preventive medical countermeasure against high-consequence threats to the Warfighter when a Food and Drug Administration-approved product is not available. (Defense Health Agency Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)