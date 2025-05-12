Pacific Marines’ Senior Enlisted

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps senior enlisted leaders with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a group photo on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 15, 2025. As the highest-ranking enlisted Marines, E-9s are entrusted with preserving the core values of the Corps, advising commanders on critical decisions, enforcing discipline, and mentoring both enlisted and officer ranks, embodying a lifetime of leadership, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to mission and Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)