Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Marines’ Senior Enlisted

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pacific Marines’ Senior Enlisted

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Matthew Benfield 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps senior enlisted leaders with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a group photo on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 15, 2025. As the highest-ranking enlisted Marines, E-9s are entrusted with preserving the core values of the Corps, advising commanders on critical decisions, enforcing discipline, and mentoring both enlisted and officer ranks, embodying a lifetime of leadership, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to mission and Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 20:57
    Photo ID: 9039493
    VIRIN: 250515-M-FM807-1003
    Resolution: 4190x2793
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Marines’ Senior Enlisted, by Cpl Matthew Benfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    SgtMaj
    MARFORPAC
    E-9
    Indo-Pacific
    MGySgt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download