Pacific Marines’ Senior Enlisted

U.S. Marine Corps senior enlisted leaders with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a group photo on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 15, 2025. As the highest-ranking enlisted Marines, E-9s are entrusted with preserving the core values of the Corps, advising commanders on critical decisions, enforcing discipline, and mentoring both enlisted and officer ranks, embodying a lifetime of leadership, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to mission and Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)
