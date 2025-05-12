Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Medical Brigade Commander interviews with journalists

    VEPRIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jesse Bien 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army Col. Anthony M. King, 30th Medical Brigade Commander, interviews with journalists during the HOSPEX at Vepriai, Lithuania, to provide insight into the exercise’s core function. During the interview, Col. King said, “There is an opportunity for us to drive change here, and we are here to experiment with that and exercise some new concepts that our doctrine asks us to get after.” USAREUR-AF units are testing and validating the effectiveness of Transformation in Contact concepts.

    Stronger Together (USAREUR)

