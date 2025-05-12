Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Anthony M. King, 30th Medical Brigade Commander, interviews with journalists during the HOSPEX at Vepriai, Lithuania, to provide insight into the exercise’s core function. During the interview, Col. King said, “There is an opportunity for us to drive change here, and we are here to experiment with that and exercise some new concepts that our doctrine asks us to get after.” USAREUR-AF units are testing and validating the effectiveness of Transformation in Contact concepts.