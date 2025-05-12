Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 NAVFAC HI CEC Officer Wardroom

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 NAVFAC HI CEC Officer Wardroom

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) officers assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), Hawaii pose for their annual Wardroom photo at the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Ford Island, Hawaii April 25, 2025. NAVFAC Hawaii's mission is to plan, build, and maintain quality, sustainable facilities through contracting, engineering, environmental, planning, public works, real estate, and utilities services to supported commands and other federal agency customers in the state of Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 17:11
    Photo ID: 9039105
    VIRIN: 250425-N-XM133-1010
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 NAVFAC HI CEC Officer Wardroom, by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    Battleship Missouri Memorial
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    wardroom
    U.S. Navy officers
    Civiil Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download