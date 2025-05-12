2025 NAVFAC HI CEC Officer Wardroom

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) officers assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), Hawaii pose for their annual Wardroom photo at the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Ford Island, Hawaii April 25, 2025. NAVFAC Hawaii's mission is to plan, build, and maintain quality, sustainable facilities through contracting, engineering, environmental, planning, public works, real estate, and utilities services to supported commands and other federal agency customers in the state of Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)