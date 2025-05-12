Navy Admiral, former UNC soccer standout, visits North Carolina Courage NWSL women's soccer team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella, commander of NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, met with players from the North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League, Thursday, May 8. Acquavella played soccer for her alma mater The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was visiting North Carolina on a four-day executive outreach visit through the Navy Office of Community Outreach.