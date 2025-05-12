Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Admiral, former UNC soccer standout, visits North Carolina Courage NWSL women's soccer team

    CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella, commander of NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, met with players from the North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League, Thursday, May 8. Acquavella played soccer for her alma mater The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was visiting North Carolina on a four-day executive outreach visit through the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 13:15
    Photo ID: 9038469
    VIRIN: 250508-D-N1901-4238
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 100.68 KB
    Location: CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

