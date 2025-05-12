Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville Site Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Mississippi, hosts NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support leaders for key training on handling Level One (L1) quality material May 8, 2025.
This is a major step toward achieving Initial Operational Capability for submarine support in June 2025. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 07:46
|Photo ID:
|9037822
|VIRIN:
|250508-N-N1901-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x2930
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP (FLC) Jacksonville hosts NAVSUP WSS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.