NAVSUP (FLC) Jacksonville hosts NAVSUP WSS

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville Site Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Mississippi, hosts NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support leaders for key training on handling Level One (L1) quality material May 8, 2025.



This is a major step toward achieving Initial Operational Capability for submarine support in June 2025. (Courtesy photo)