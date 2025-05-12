NAVSUP (FLC) Jacksonville hosts NAVSUP WSS

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville Site Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Mississippi, hosts NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support leaders for key training on handling Level One (L1) quality material May 8, 2025.

    This is a major step toward achieving Initial Operational Capability for submarine support in June 2025. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 07:46
    Photo ID: 9037822
    VIRIN: 250508-N-N1901-1001
    Resolution: 4032x2930
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

