Mr. Sanders Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

After over 45 years of dedicated service to the Intelligence Community, including 20 years in uniform, 25 years as an Army civilian, and 2 years as a contractor, Mr. Gregory S. Sanders is retiring, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy. As the Senior Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Advisor for the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), Mr. Sanders provided over 27 years of unmatched expertise. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, he was awarded the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal. His deep knowledge of GEOINT and his leadership played a critical role in mission success. We thank Mr. Sanders for his decades of selfless service and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.