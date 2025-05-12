Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. Sanders Retirement Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.20.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    After over 45 years of dedicated service to the Intelligence Community, including 20 years in uniform, 25 years as an Army civilian, and 2 years as a contractor, Mr. Gregory S. Sanders is retiring, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy. As the Senior Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Advisor for the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), Mr. Sanders provided over 27 years of unmatched expertise. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, he was awarded the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal. His deep knowledge of GEOINT and his leadership played a critical role in mission success. We thank Mr. Sanders for his decades of selfless service and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 03:16
    Photo ID: 9037631
    VIRIN: 250421-A-JL066-4492
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: KR
