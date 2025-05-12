Arirang Sentinel 25 Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

To recognize outstanding contributions during Arirang Sentinel 25, an award Ceremony was held honoring the hard work and excellence demonstrated by participating personnel. Lieutenant Colonel Benson B Paola and Sergeant Major Kluson Zachary presented Certificates and Coins to selected individuals who showed great performance throughout the exercise, reinforcing the importance of teamwork and mission readiness.