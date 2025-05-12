Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arirang Sentinel 25 Award Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    To recognize outstanding contributions during Arirang Sentinel 25, an award Ceremony was held honoring the hard work and excellence demonstrated by participating personnel. Lieutenant Colonel Benson B Paola and Sergeant Major Kluson Zachary presented Certificates and Coins to selected individuals who showed great performance throughout the exercise, reinforcing the importance of teamwork and mission readiness.

