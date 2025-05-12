To recognize outstanding contributions during Arirang Sentinel 25, an award Ceremony was held honoring the hard work and excellence demonstrated by participating personnel. Lieutenant Colonel Benson B Paola and Sergeant Major Kluson Zachary presented Certificates and Coins to selected individuals who showed great performance throughout the exercise, reinforcing the importance of teamwork and mission readiness.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 03:15
|Photo ID:
|9037629
|VIRIN:
|250418-A-JL066-8549
|Resolution:
|7728x5152
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arirang Sentinel 25 Award Ceremony, by PFC Hong Jae Chun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.