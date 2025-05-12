Arirang Sentinel 25 Distinguished Visitors Day

Brigadier General Sean Crockett, Acting Commander of Eighth Army; Brigadier General Lee Sang Min, Deputy Commanding General (ROKA); and Brigadier General Choi Yong Seock, Director of Intelligence for the Second Operational Command, visited the Arirang Sentinel 25 exercise site. Following a briefing, the distinguished guests observed the exercise operations, received detailed explanations from participants, and engaged with Soldiers at the site. The visit concluded with a luncheon at the Morning Calm Conference Center.
