    Arirang Sentinel 25 Distinguished Visitors Day

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    Brigadier General Sean Crockett, Acting Commander of Eighth Army; Brigadier General Lee Sang Min, Deputy Commanding General (ROKA); and Brigadier General Choi Yong Seock, Director of Intelligence for the Second Operational Command, visited the Arirang Sentinel 25 exercise site. Following a briefing, the distinguished guests observed the exercise operations, received detailed explanations from participants, and engaged with Soldiers at the site. The visit concluded with a luncheon at the Morning Calm Conference Center.

