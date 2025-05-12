Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CECOM CG MG Turinetti visits 501st MIB

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    On Wednesday, April 16th, Major General James D. Turinetti, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), visited the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade’s 3MI Battalion Hanger. During the visit, MG Turinetti engaged with Soldiers, received briefings on the unit’s capabilities, and presented coins to recognize outstanding individuals for their contributions to the mission.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 00:54
    Photo ID: 9037538
    VIRIN: 250416-A-JL066-6614
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: KR
