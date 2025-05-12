CECOM CG MG Turinetti visits 501st MIB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On Wednesday, April 16th, Major General James D. Turinetti, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), visited the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade’s 3MI Battalion Hanger. During the visit, MG Turinetti engaged with Soldiers, received briefings on the unit’s capabilities, and presented coins to recognize outstanding individuals for their contributions to the mission.