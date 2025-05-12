Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1015 Oregon National Guard Hosts Armed Forces Day Celebration

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, fire an M119 105 mm howitzer during a salute at the Armed Forces Day celebration in front of the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, Ore., May 14, 2025. The celebration featured music from "Oregon's Own" 234th Army Band, static displays of military equipment, local food trucks, and concluded with an F-15 Eagle flyover from the Oregon Air National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    This work, 1015 Oregon National Guard Hosts Armed Forces Day Celebration, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

