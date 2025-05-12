1015 Oregon National Guard Hosts Armed Forces Day Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, fire an M119 105 mm howitzer during a salute at the Armed Forces Day celebration in front of the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, Ore., May 14, 2025. The celebration featured music from "Oregon's Own" 234th Army Band, static displays of military equipment, local food trucks, and concluded with an F-15 Eagle flyover from the Oregon Air National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)