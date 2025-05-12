Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Munson Army Health Center Soldiers gathered for a unit photo outside the health center May 5. Soldiers from the medical company are known as Buffalo Medics, and work side-by-side with Defense Health Agency federal healthcare workers to care for service members, retirees, and family members on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and the greater Kansas City Metropolitan area.