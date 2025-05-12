Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buffalo Medics

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Munson Army Health Center Soldiers gathered for a unit photo outside the health center May 5. Soldiers from the medical company are known as Buffalo Medics, and work side-by-side with Defense Health Agency federal healthcare workers to care for service members, retirees, and family members on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and the greater Kansas City Metropolitan area.

