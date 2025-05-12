Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soul of the Force

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Chaplains Maj. Gary Garrison, Lt. Col. Herbert Hodde, and Capt. Garry Butler, are the 188th Wing's three-person team. They earned recognition for their hard work during the Wing's Combat Readiness Inspection in March 2025.

