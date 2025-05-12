Dungeness Spit Washington missing kayaker search patterns

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This is a graphic of Coast Guard search patterns for a missing kayaker near Dungeness Spit, Washington, May 14, 2025. The search included the crew of the NOAA research vessel RACHEL CARSON, the crew of tugboat GLEN COVE, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter SEA LION and multiple crews from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles and Boat Station Port Angeles.