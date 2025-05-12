Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dungeness Spit Washington missing kayaker search patterns

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kip Wadlow 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    This is a graphic of Coast Guard search patterns for a missing kayaker near Dungeness Spit, Washington, May 14, 2025. The search included the crew of the NOAA research vessel RACHEL CARSON, the crew of tugboat GLEN COVE, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter SEA LION and multiple crews from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles and Boat Station Port Angeles.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 15:30
    Photo ID: 9036512
    VIRIN: 250514-G-TV718-1001
    Resolution: 514x487
    Size: 61.91 KB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Port Angeles
    Coast Guard
    Puget Sound
    Pacific North West

