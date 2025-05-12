Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    For Facility Explosives Safety experts silence means success

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    For Facility Explosives Safety experts silence means success

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALA., ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Members of Huntsville Center’s Facility Explosives Safety Mandatory Center of Expertise travel around the world to inspect earth-covered magazine like this one at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The team searches for cracks, spalling, and other concrete degradation that could compromise safety.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 15:13
    Photo ID: 9036486
    VIRIN: 250514-A-QY194-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALA., ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For Facility Explosives Safety experts silence means success, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    For Facility Explosives Safety experts silence means success

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Huntsville Center
    Facility Explosives Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download