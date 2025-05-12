Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Operations Training and Excercises (N36)

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Brooks Akana, Operations Training and Exercises (N36) Program Manager, poses for a photo at Navy Region Hawaii headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. N36 is charged with fulfilling the training goal of increasing and sustaining operational readiness, mission assurance and resiliency for CNRH and its subordinate installations. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii oversees the shore-based operations, quality of life programs, and environmental stewardship in support of the United States Navy's mission in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

