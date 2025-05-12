Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Donahue Engages 82nd Airborne During Defender 25 in Arctic Norway

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    05.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presents a coin to a paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at the Division Tactical Command Post in Setermoen, Norway, May 13, 2025, during Exercise Defender 25. The engagement underscores the importance of readiness and lethality in Arctic operations alongside NATO allies.

    82nd Airborne
    Swift Response
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    Sword of Freedom
    Defender25

