Gen. Donahue Engages 82nd Airborne During Defender 25 in Arctic Norway

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presents a coin to a paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at the Division Tactical Command Post in Setermoen, Norway, May 13, 2025, during Exercise Defender 25. The engagement underscores the importance of readiness and lethality in Arctic operations alongside NATO allies.