New York Officer Candidate trains in Albania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Army National Guard Officer Candidate Mohammed Huda, front, directs Albanian, New Jersey and New York Army National Guard officer candidates into position during a Situational Tactical Exercise lanes drill in Rreth-Greth, Albania on April 24, 2025. The New Jersey National Guard and Albanian have been partners for over 20 years in the U.S. Department of Defense State Partnership Program. The New York National Guard Officer Candidate School candidates have been participating in the overseas training with New Jersey for the last three years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Kyle Marr)