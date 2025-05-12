Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York Officer Candidate trains in Albania

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New York Officer Candidate trains in Albania

    RRETH-GRETH, ALBANIA

    04.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Officer Candidate Mohammed Huda, front, directs Albanian, New Jersey and New York Army National Guard officer candidates into position during a Situational Tactical Exercise lanes drill in Rreth-Greth, Albania on April 24, 2025. The New Jersey National Guard and Albanian have been partners for over 20 years in the U.S. Department of Defense State Partnership Program. The New York National Guard Officer Candidate School candidates have been participating in the overseas training with New Jersey for the last three years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Kyle Marr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 08:55
    Photo ID: 9035425
    VIRIN: 250424-A-QL391-2238
    Resolution: 5810x3187
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: RRETH-GRETH, AL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Officer Candidate trains in Albania, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New York Army Guard officer candidates train in Albania

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Republic of Albania (Albania)

    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download