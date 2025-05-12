Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army Honors 80th Anniversary of Dachau Liberation

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Army Honors 80th Anniversary of Dachau Liberation

    DACHAU, GERMANY

    05.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Jack James, commander of the 42nd Infantry Division, based in Troy, N.Y., joins with military leaders, surviving U.S. Army liberators and descendants in Dachau, Germany, on May 3, 2025 to present the colors of the three liberating divisions to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi Germany’s notorious Dachau Concentration Camp. The Army’s 42nd Division, 45th Division and 20th Armored Division are all credited with participating in the liberation of the camp in 1945. Courtesy photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 08:42
    Photo ID: 9035422
    VIRIN: 250503-Z-A3538-1001
    Resolution: 1025x683
    Size: 186.58 KB
    Location: DACHAU, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Honors 80th Anniversary of Dachau Liberation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY National Guard Leaders Commemorate 80th Anniversary of Dachau Liberation in WWII

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    New York

    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    42nd Infantry Division
    Holocaust
    Dachau
    NYNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download