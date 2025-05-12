US Army Honors 80th Anniversary of Dachau Liberation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Jack James, commander of the 42nd Infantry Division, based in Troy, N.Y., joins with military leaders, surviving U.S. Army liberators and descendants in Dachau, Germany, on May 3, 2025 to present the colors of the three liberating divisions to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi Germany’s notorious Dachau Concentration Camp. The Army’s 42nd Division, 45th Division and 20th Armored Division are all credited with participating in the liberation of the camp in 1945. Courtesy photo.