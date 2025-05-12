Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Australian Naval Leaders Discuss FMS Support

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Australian Naval Leaders Discuss FMS Support

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    David Evans, director of deployed information and communication technologies for the Royal Australian Navy, met with Capt. Albert Sonon, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support director of international programs, and Anthony Simitzis, NAVSUP WSS' security assistance foreign representative for the Royal Australian Navy, on Tuesday, May 13, onboard Naval Support Activity Philadelphia to discuss foreign military sales support.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 14:40
    Photo ID: 9033721
    VIRIN: 250513-D-N1901-3371
    Resolution: 2048x1583
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Australian Naval Leaders Discuss FMS Support, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download