U.S., Australian Naval Leaders Discuss FMS Support

David Evans, director of deployed information and communication technologies for the Royal Australian Navy, met with Capt. Albert Sonon, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support director of international programs, and Anthony Simitzis, NAVSUP WSS' security assistance foreign representative for the Royal Australian Navy, on Tuesday, May 13, onboard Naval Support Activity Philadelphia to discuss foreign military sales support.