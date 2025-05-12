AIRLANT Announces FY-24 Shore Sailor of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Doug Verrisimo, left, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), and Force Master Chief Jimmy Hailey, AIRLANT's Force Master Chief, presents the fiscal year 2024 AIRLANT Shore Sailor of the Year award to Logistics Specialist 1st Class, Janet Angeles, assigned to Aviation Support Detachment Sigonella, during the Shore Sailor of the Year announcement dinner, May 12, 2025. Angeles will now move up to the U.S. Fleet Forces Command Sailor of the Year selection boards and if selected will be meritoriously advanced to chief petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kellen Landis)