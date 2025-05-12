In Parts I and II, we uncovered how problem framing is like solving a mystery and how gut instinct – while colorful – is no match for complex data. But what happens when the tools start talking, teams start listening, and data doesn’t just support decisions, but actually drives them?
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 10:09
|Photo ID:
|9032676
|VIRIN:
|250325-D-TC156-1003
|Resolution:
|2400x1350
|Size:
|309.54 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beyond the Numbers: tools, teams and the future of DLA Aviation data, by Natalie Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beyond the Numbers: tools, teams and the future of DLA Aviation data
No keywords found.