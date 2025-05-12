Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beyond the Numbers: tools, teams and the future of DLA Aviation data

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Beyond the Numbers: tools, teams and the future of DLA Aviation data

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Photo by Natalie Skelton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    In Parts I and II, we uncovered how problem framing is like solving a mystery and how gut instinct – while colorful – is no match for complex data. But what happens when the tools start talking, teams start listening, and data doesn’t just support decisions, but actually drives them?

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 10:09
    Photo ID: 9032676
    VIRIN: 250325-D-TC156-1003
    Resolution: 2400x1350
    Size: 309.54 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beyond the Numbers: tools, teams and the future of DLA Aviation data, by Natalie Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Beyond the Numbers: tools, teams and the future of DLA Aviation data

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download