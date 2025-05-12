Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LS1 Steve Akpaka Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 16, 2025) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Steve Akpaka, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, is reenlisted by Lt. Cmdr. Jared Goulette, operations officer, NSA Souda Bay, on May 9, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy graphic by Delaney Jensen)

