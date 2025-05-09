Curtis Wilbur Sailor Prepares Lunch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Culinary Specialist Seaman Freddy Carrillo, from Fresno, California, prepares chicken tortilla soup in the galley of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the Pacific Ocean, April 8, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)