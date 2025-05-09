Chris Willis, a V-22 aircraft mechanic at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), performs maintenance on a V-22 Osprey inside the depot’s hangar while utilizing the appropriate personal protective equipment. FRCE recently earned the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Shore Safety Award in the Large Industrial Activity category for the second consecutive year for its continued efforts toward safety and occupational health excellence in fiscal year 2024.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 09:32
|Photo ID:
|9029439
|VIRIN:
|250429-N-KN454-1001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.87 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, FRCE earns second consecutive CNO Shore Safety Award, by Samantha Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE earns second consecutive CNO Shore Safety Award
