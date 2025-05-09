FRCE earns second consecutive CNO Shore Safety Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chris Willis, a V-22 aircraft mechanic at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), performs maintenance on a V-22 Osprey inside the depot’s hangar while utilizing the appropriate personal protective equipment. FRCE recently earned the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Shore Safety Award in the Large Industrial Activity category for the second consecutive year for its continued efforts toward safety and occupational health excellence in fiscal year 2024.