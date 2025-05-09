Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE earns second consecutive CNO Shore Safety Award

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Samantha Morse 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Chris Willis, a V-22 aircraft mechanic at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), performs maintenance on a V-22 Osprey inside the depot’s hangar while utilizing the appropriate personal protective equipment. FRCE recently earned the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Shore Safety Award in the Large Industrial Activity category for the second consecutive year for its continued efforts toward safety and occupational health excellence in fiscal year 2024.

