704th Military Intelligence Brigade team shines at INSCOM Best Squad Competition

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (April 11, 2025) — Soldiers from the 704th Military Intelligence Brigade pose for a photo with senior leaders after being named winners of the 2025 U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Best Squad Competition. Pictured from left to right: Lt. Col. Krista J. Gueller, 704th MI Brigade deputy commander; INSCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Tony Rangel III; Staff Sgt. Seth Johnson; Spc. Danya Cherry; Sgt. Treyton Russell; Spc. Samuel Reeder; Spc. Jerome Shoecraft; and Command Sgt. Maj. Royal C. Becerra, 704th MI Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Phillip Tross III)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 07:57
|Photo ID:
|9029275
|VIRIN:
|250411-A-A5021-1001
|Resolution:
|5051x3367
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
