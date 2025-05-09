Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    704th Military Intelligence Brigade team shines at INSCOM Best Squad Competition

    FORT GEORGE MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (April 11, 2025) — Soldiers from the 704th Military Intelligence Brigade pose for a photo with senior leaders after being named winners of the 2025 U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Best Squad Competition. Pictured from left to right: Lt. Col. Krista J. Gueller, 704th MI Brigade deputy commander; INSCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Tony Rangel III; Staff Sgt. Seth Johnson; Spc. Danya Cherry; Sgt. Treyton Russell; Spc. Samuel Reeder; Spc. Jerome Shoecraft; and Command Sgt. Maj. Royal C. Becerra, 704th MI Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Phillip Tross III)

    Best Squad Competition 2025

