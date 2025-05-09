704th Military Intelligence Brigade team shines at INSCOM Best Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (April 11, 2025) — Soldiers from the 704th Military Intelligence Brigade pose for a photo with senior leaders after being named winners of the 2025 U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Best Squad Competition. Pictured from left to right: Lt. Col. Krista J. Gueller, 704th MI Brigade deputy commander; INSCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Tony Rangel III; Staff Sgt. Seth Johnson; Spc. Danya Cherry; Sgt. Treyton Russell; Spc. Samuel Reeder; Spc. Jerome Shoecraft; and Command Sgt. Maj. Royal C. Becerra, 704th MI Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Phillip Tross III)