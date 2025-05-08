Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama prayer breakfast brings community together for food, faith, fellowship

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Zama prayer breakfast brings community together for food, faith, fellowship

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Col. Stephen Browne, right, director of Plans and Policy for U.S. Forces Japan, speaks to the nearly 200 guests in attendance at the National Prayer Breakfast held May 2 at the Camp Zama Community Club.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 02:31
    Photo ID: 9028862
    VIRIN: 250502-A-HP857-8716
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 761.04 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama prayer breakfast brings community together for food, faith, fellowship, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Zama prayer breakfast brings community together for food, faith, fellowship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    National Prayer Breakfast
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download