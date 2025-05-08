Coast Guard responds to unmanned, adrift kayak found in Curtis Creek

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking information after an unmanned and adrift kayak was discovered near Arundel Cove in Curtis Creek, Maryland, Sunday. Anyone with information about the kayak or its possible owner is urged to contact Coast Guard Sector Maryland-NCR at (410) 576-2525. (U.S. Coast Guard photo provided by Sector Maryland-National Capital Region)