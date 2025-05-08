Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds to unmanned, adrift kayak found in Curtis Creek

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking information after an unmanned and adrift kayak was discovered near Arundel Cove in Curtis Creek, Maryland, Sunday. Anyone with information about the kayak or its possible owner is urged to contact Coast Guard Sector Maryland-NCR at (410) 576-2525. (U.S. Coast Guard photo provided by Sector Maryland-National Capital Region)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 14:12
    Photo ID: 9028492
    VIRIN: 250511-G-FN033-4967
    Resolution: 650x486
    Size: 83.18 KB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    search and rescue
    baltimore
    kayak

