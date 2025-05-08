The U.S. Navy F-35C Lighting II Demo Team performs a flight demonstration at the Wings Over South Texas Air Show. This year’s air show marks Wings Over South Texas’s first return to Naval Air Station Corpus Christi since 2019.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2025 23:20
|Photo ID:
|9028362
|VIRIN:
|250509-N-SA856-1004
|Resolution:
|4237x3178
|Size:
|7.49 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II Demo Team perform a flight demonstration at the Wing Over South Texas Air Show, by ENS Alan Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
