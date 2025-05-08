Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh (CG 67) welcomes veterans and family members for shipboard tour

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Daniel Sanford 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Cmdr. James Zaken, chief engineer USS Shiloh (CG 67), originally from Chugiak, Alaska, provides a tour of his ship’s pilot house to veterans and family members from the Oahu Veterans Center May 10. The tour group visited the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program, which provides local civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role these ships conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)

    Navy Region Hawaii
    USS Shiloh
    Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific
    Oahu Veterans Center
    James Zaken

