Coast Guard rescues boater near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescues a man after his 15-foot vessel capsized near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Sharing his float plan with his wife, and coordination between St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office crews helped save the man's life. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
