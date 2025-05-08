Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues boater near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

    ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescues a man after his 15-foot vessel capsized near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Sharing his float plan with his wife, and coordination between St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office crews helped save the man's life. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

