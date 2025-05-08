Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet Demonstration Team performs at the Wings Over South Texas Air Show

    U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet Demonstration Team performs at the Wings Over South Texas Air Show

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Ensign Alan Wang 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    Members of the US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet Demo Team performs a maneuver at the Wings Over South Texas Air Show. This year's air show marks the first return of Wings Over South Texas to Naval Air Station Corpus Christi since 2019.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 21:21
    Photo ID: 9027124
    VIRIN: 250509-N-SA856-1003
    Resolution: 3831x2873
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
    air show
    f-18

