William Lewis "Skip" Stewart performs a low pass in a Pitts S-2S Special, named Prometheus, during the Wings Over South Texas Air Show. This year’s air show marks Wings Over South Texas’s first return to Naval Air Station Corpus Christi since 2019.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 21:01
|Photo ID:
|9027112
|VIRIN:
|250509-N-SA856-1002
|Resolution:
|4721x3541
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Skip Stewart performs at the Wings Over South Texas Air Show, by ENS Alan Wang, identified by DVIDS
