    Skip Stewart performs at the Wings Over South Texas Air Show

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Ensign Alan Wang 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    William Lewis "Skip" Stewart performs a low pass in a Pitts S-2S Special, named Prometheus, during the Wings Over South Texas Air Show. This year’s air show marks Wings Over South Texas’s first return to Naval Air Station Corpus Christi since 2019.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skip Stewart performs at the Wings Over South Texas Air Show, by ENS Alan Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

