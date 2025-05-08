Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II Demo Team perform a flight demonstration at the Wing Over South Texas Air Show

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II Demo Team perform a flight demonstration at the Wing Over South Texas Air Show

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Ensign Alan Wang 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    The U.S. Navy F-35C Lighting II Demo Team taxis following a flight demonstration at the Wings Over South Texas Air Show. This year’s air show marks Wings Over South Texas’s first return to Naval Air Station Corpus Christi since 2019.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 20:19
    Photo ID: 9027062
    VIRIN: 250509-N-SA856-1001
    Resolution: 5047x3785
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II Demo Team perform a flight demonstration at the Wing Over South Texas Air Show, by ENS Alan Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air show
    f-35

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download