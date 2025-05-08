The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Launches Recovery Mission in France, Partners with 928th Contracting Battalion to Bring Missing Pilots Home

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Walker, center, a contracting officer with the 928th Contracting Battalion, 409th Contracting Support Brigade, Grafenwöhr, Germany, briefs a local French contractor and Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency leadership during a site visit by his unit in France, April 8, 2025. The contracting unit and local contractors witnessed firsthand DPAA mission operations and the fulfillment of contracting details, which served as a projection for future mission planning in the area. Approximately 71,900 personnel remain missing from World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Annaliss Candelaria)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9026492
|VIRIN:
|250408-N-BW566-1042
|Resolution:
|5485x3662
|Size:
|646.96 KB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
