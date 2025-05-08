Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Launches Recovery Mission in France, Partners with 928th Contracting Battalion to Bring Missing Pilots Home [Image 1 of 3]

    04.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Annaliss Candelaria 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Walker, center, a contracting officer with the 928th Contracting Battalion, 409th Contracting Support Brigade, Grafenwöhr, Germany, briefs a local French contractor and Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency leadership during a site visit by his unit in France, April 8, 2025. The contracting unit and local contractors witnessed firsthand DPAA mission operations and the fulfillment of contracting details, which served as a projection for future mission planning in the area. Approximately 71,900 personnel remain missing from World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Annaliss Candelaria)

