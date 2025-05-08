Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Andy Litteral hosts Vice Adm. Wade at Naval Base Coronado

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    U.S. Navy Capt. Andy Litteral, commanding officer of, Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, hosts Vice Adm. John F. G. Wade, commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet, for a command tour at Naval Base Coronado, March. 17, 2025. Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 13:20
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
