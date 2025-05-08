U.S. Navy Capt. Andy Litteral, commanding officer of, Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, hosts Vice Adm. John F. G. Wade, commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet, for a command tour at Naval Base Coronado, March. 17, 2025. Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 13:20
|Photo ID:
|9026103
|VIRIN:
|250317-N-DA659-1015
|Resolution:
|3100x4650
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Andy Litteral hosts Vice Adm. Wade at Naval Base Coronado, by SA Imani Onyia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.