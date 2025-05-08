Capt. Andy Litteral hosts Vice Adm. Wade at Naval Base Coronado

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Andy Litteral, commanding officer of, Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, hosts Vice Adm. John F. G. Wade, commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet, for a command tour at Naval Base Coronado, March. 17, 2025. Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia)