Embrace the Process: Master Sgt. Preston Lewis Reflects on Service, Leadership, and Legacy at AL25

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Preston Lewis, right, stands proudly beside his son, Pfc.Tristin D. Griffin, left, following Griffin’s Advanced Individual Training graduation at Fort Leonard Wood, April 16, 2025. The moment marks a generational milestone, one Soldier nearing the end of a 20-year career, and another just beginning his own journey in uniform. The image accompanies Lewis’ African Lion 25 feature story on leadership, legacy and service. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, will take place from April 14 to May 23, 2025. Led by U.S. Africa Command with over 10,000 troops from more than 50 nations, including seven NATO allies, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. The exercise aims to bolster military readiness, enhance lethality, and foster stronger partnerships, ultimately improving joint capabilities in complex multi-domain environments to enable participating forces to deploy, fight, and win.