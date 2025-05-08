Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Embrace the Process: Master Sgt. Preston Lewis Reflects on Service, Leadership, and Legacy at AL25 [Image 2 of 2]

    Embrace the Process: Master Sgt. Preston Lewis Reflects on Service, Leadership, and Legacy at AL25

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Preston Lewis, right, stands proudly beside his son, Pfc.Tristin D. Griffin, left, following Griffin’s Advanced Individual Training graduation at Fort Leonard Wood, April 16, 2025. The moment marks a generational milestone, one Soldier nearing the end of a 20-year career, and another just beginning his own journey in uniform. The image accompanies Lewis’ African Lion 25 feature story on leadership, legacy and service. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, will take place from April 14 to May 23, 2025. Led by U.S. Africa Command with over 10,000 troops from more than 50 nations, including seven NATO allies, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. The exercise aims to bolster military readiness, enhance lethality, and foster stronger partnerships, ultimately improving joint capabilities in complex multi-domain environments to enable participating forces to deploy, fight, and win.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 10:05
    Photo ID: 9025336
    VIRIN: 250416-A-HL439-3075
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 537.7 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Embrace the Process: Master Sgt. Preston Lewis Reflects on Service, Leadership, and Legacy at AL25
    Embrace the Process: Master Sgt. Preston Lewis Reflects on Service, Leadership, and Legacy at AL25

    Father & son
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

