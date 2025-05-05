Son Promotes Father

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Drake Bistrow, a military police officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, has his son promote him to the rank of master sergeant in front of Gen. Patton's desk on 1 April 2025 at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy on Camp Normandy, USAG Bavaria, Germany.