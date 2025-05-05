Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Son Promotes Father

    GERMANY

    04.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Drake Bistrow, a military police officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, has his son promote him to the rank of master sergeant in front of Gen. Patton's desk on 1 April 2025 at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy on Camp Normandy, USAG Bavaria, Germany.

    TAGS

    promotion
    father
    Military Police
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    Sword of Freedom

